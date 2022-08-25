Valdez (13-4) picked up the win over Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Valdez was a bit wild with four walks, but he surrendered only two base hits and completed seven innings for the third straight outing. He finished with his 21st consecutive quality start, surpassing the franchise record set by Mike Scott in 1986. Valdez has earned a win in five of his past six appearances, and he's already established a career-best mark with 13 victories on the campaign. The southpaw doesn't typically post huge strikeout numbers and has issued at lest three passes in three of his past four starts, but he keeps rolling along as one of the game's most consistently effective starting pitchers.