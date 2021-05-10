Valdez (finger) could throw a bullpen in Houston this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Valdez could return from the injured list in June. The left-hander threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and could do so once again at Minute Maid Park before beginning a rehab assignment in the near future. Valdez recorded a 3.57 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 70.2 innings across 11 appearances (10 starts) for Houston in 2020.

