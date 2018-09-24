Astros' Framber Valdez: Needed for long relief
Valdez (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings of relief to pick up the win over the Angels on Sunday.
Valdez entered the game in the second inning for starter Charlie Morton, who left with a shoulder injury. He was effective despite spotty command, which has become his trademark. Valdez was available for relief duty this weekend, but manager A.J. Hinch didn't expect to use him for this many innings. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday in Toronto, but that's no longer the case.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Available as reliever this weekend•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches five scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Walks four over four innings•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Will start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Will remain in rotation•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Holds Minnesota to one run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...