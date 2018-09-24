Valdez (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings of relief to pick up the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Valdez entered the game in the second inning for starter Charlie Morton, who left with a shoulder injury. He was effective despite spotty command, which has become his trademark. Valdez was available for relief duty this weekend, but manager A.J. Hinch didn't expect to use him for this many innings. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday in Toronto, but that's no longer the case.