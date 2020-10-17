Valdez allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings to earn the win in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Valdez held the Rays in check to force Game 7. The only run he surrendered came in the second inning after he allowed a single and double in the span of three batters. Besides that frame, Valdez allowed only one other hit while racking up 17 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes on 101 total pitches. The performance continued Valdez's strong results in the playoffs, as he's maintained a 1.88 ERA and 26:10 K:BB across 24 innings. If the Astros were to advance to the World Series, Valdez could be in line to start Game 2 on Wednesday.