Valdez allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Friday.

Valdez made his season debut after suffering a fractured finger during spring training. He executed all of his pitches, relying heavily on his sinker and curveball while throwing 72 pitches (40 strikes). That was right at his pitch limit for the night, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. It's natural the Astros wouldn't want to push him immediately, and the left-hander is expected to get deeper into games as he builds arm strength. His next opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday at home against Boston.