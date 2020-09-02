Valdez tossed seven innings against Texas on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Valdez broke a four-outing string of quality starts in his previous appearance, but he started a new streak with a solid performance Tuesday. The southpaw induced 15 swinging strikes and whiffed eight batters, pushing his season strikeout total to 48 -- good for 15th in the majors. Valdez has also given up only two home runs on the campaign while posting a 2.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 45.1 innings. He'll face the Angels in Los Angeles on Sunday in his next scheduled start.