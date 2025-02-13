Valdez said Thursday that the Astros have yet to approach him or his agent regarding a contract extension, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez is set to make $18 million in 2025 in his final year under team control, and there's been no indication to this point that Houston is eager to lock up the lefty to a long-term deal. He'll turn 32 next winter, but Valdez should have no trouble landing a sizable contract from someone following three straight top-10 finishes in the American League Cy Young voting.