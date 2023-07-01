Valdez won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers due to a sprained ankle, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez reportedly sprained his ankle during his start against the Mets on June 20, and the issue has gotten progressively worse since then. It's still possible Valdez makes one more start before the All-Star break -- tentatively scheduled for July 7 -- but the Astros will monitor how Valdez is feeling. No replacement starter has been named yet for Sunday's game.