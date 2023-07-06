Valdez (ankle) has been cleared to make his next start Saturday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Though a sprained ankle prevented Valdez from making his previous turn through the rotation this past Sunday versus the Rangers, the lefty showed enough improvement to avoid a stint on the injured list. Earlier this week, manager Dusty Baker told Rome that his plan was to have Valdez start Thursday's series opener versus Seattle, but the two-time All-Star will instead get a couple extra days to rest up. With Houston opting to skip the struggling Cristian Javier's final turn through the rotation before the All-Star break, Ronel Blanco is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Thursday.