Valdez (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list as expected Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez won't need the season-ending surgery that he was originally reported to require after fracturing the ring finger on his pitching hand in early March, but his timeline remains unclear. Pitching coach Brent Strom seemed very optimistic about the lefty's outlook earlier in the week but didn't offer any concrete return date.