Valdez will start Opening Day versus the White Sox on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Valdez will toe the rubber for the Astros' season-opener as they head to Chicago for the first weekend of the year. The left-hander skipped the WBC after he came to an agreement with Houston to do so and in turn, that likely made him the top choice to start Thursday. Valdez produced an impressive 2.82 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 194 strikeouts over 201.1 innings in 31 starts last season and he could step right into the Astros' ace role with Justin Verlander now a member of the Mets.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Likely Opening Day starter•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Skipping WBC•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Agrees to terms for 2023•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Carries Houston to World Series win•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Stellar start in Game 2•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2•