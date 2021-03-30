Valdez's (finger) outlook remains positive, with Astros pitching coach Brent Strom saying Tuesday that the "news is very, very exciting and very good," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Valdez was previously expected to require season-ending surgery to repair his fractured left ring finger, though that's since been ruled out. He still doesn't have a clear timeline, but it now looks as though those who drafted him before his injury may still get a fair number of starts out of him after all.