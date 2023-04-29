Valdez (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

Valdez picked up a quality start, but it wasn't a dominant performance. The lefty allowed eight hits, tying a season high, while striking out a season-low three batters. Kyle Schwarber took Valdez deep in the first inning, the second left-handed batter to homer off the Houston ace this season. Only one lefty hit a homer off Valdez in 2022.