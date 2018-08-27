Valdez (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings, picking up the win in a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Sunday.

Valdez won for the second time in as many appearances for the Astros since being called up in the wake of the Lance McCullers (forearm) injury. This was the left-hander's first start -- his first appearance was a 4.1-inning relief job after game-opener Brad Peacock. He's got the two wins, which is good, but Valdez certainly makes life difficult for himself. He walked the leadoff hitter in three of his five innings Sunday and hit three batters during his first outing against the Mariners on Tuesday. With news that McCullers' rehab has slowed, there will be more chances for Valdez, whose next scheduled start is Friday at home against these same Angels, a team that owns a .668 OPS (25th) against left-handed pitching.