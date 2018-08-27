Astros' Framber Valdez: Picks up second win
Valdez (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings, picking up the win in a 3-1 victory over the Angels on Sunday.
Valdez won for the second time in as many appearances for the Astros since being called up in the wake of the Lance McCullers (forearm) injury. This was the left-hander's first start -- his first appearance was a 4.1-inning relief job after game-opener Brad Peacock. He's got the two wins, which is good, but Valdez certainly makes life difficult for himself. He walked the leadoff hitter in three of his five innings Sunday and hit three batters during his first outing against the Mariners on Tuesday. With news that McCullers' rehab has slowed, there will be more chances for Valdez, whose next scheduled start is Friday at home against these same Angels, a team that owns a .668 OPS (25th) against left-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...