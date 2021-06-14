Valdez (3-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Twins.

Valdez kept Minnesota's bats quiet for most of the contest with the exception of Ryan Jeffers' solo homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old lefty has given up exactly one earned run in each of his four starts this season, going 3-0 with a 24:7 K:BB and a 1.42 ERA. He'll look to keep the winning streak alive against the White Sox at home next weekend.