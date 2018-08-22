Valdez (1-0) picked up a win in his major-league debut Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on two hits, one walk and two hit batsmen while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Valdez, who had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, was called up to provide length during a game that manager A.J. Hinch planned to be a bullpen start. The 24-year-old left-hander followed game-opener Brad Peacock and stranded two inherited runners to close out the second inning, then navigated a bases-loaded situation in the third. The Astros have a day off Thursday, which allows Hinch to keep his regular starters on normal rest through next Monday. Depending on how the manager wants to handle the rotation the rest of this week, Valdez will next pitch Sunday against the Angels, or either of the first two games of a series at home against the Athletics, which begins Monday.