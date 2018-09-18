Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches five scoreless innings
Valdez (3-1) tossed five innings in Monday's loss to the Mariners. He struck out six, gave up two hits, walked five and didn't factor into the decision.
It was arguably Valdez's best start of his young career as he held his opponent scoreless for the first time. While control is surely an issue, as he's only allowed fewer than three walks in one appearance, the results have been hard to complain about with a 2.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 28.2 innings. His next chance to toe the rubber will be Saturday against the Angels.
