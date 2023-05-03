Valdez (2-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss against the Giants. He struck out eight.

Valdez recorded his sixth consecutive quality start Wednesday, holding San Francisco to just a pair of runs in the sixth inning. However, the 29-year-old left-hander was ultimately out-dueled by Logan Webb in the 4-2 loss. Despite his losing record, Valdez has been excellent this season with a 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB. He'll be counted on to continue anchoring Houston's rotation following injuries to Luis Garcia (elbow) and Jose Urquidy (shoulder).