Valdez allowed one run (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Monday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Valdez was regularly in danger in the latter half of his start, as he allowed multiple hitters to reach base in each of his final three frames. However, he induced 10 groundball outs to work around the traffic on the basepaths and turn in an effective outing. Though Valdez has maintained a 3.15 ERA across 20 innings to begin the season, he has now walked multiple batters in each of his last three starts -- something he will need to improve upon to remain effective.