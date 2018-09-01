Valdez (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five-plus innings, taking the loss against the Angels on Friday.

Valdez was effective against an Angels lineup that was seeing him for the second time in six days. The left-hander threw five scoreless innings and was pulled in the sixth after a leadoff walk that came around to score while Collin McHugh was pitching. It was just the second run Valdez has allowed in 14.1 innings. His walks are on the high side (seven in 14.1 IP), but the 24-year-old has held his composure and worked around basepath traffic with the help of a groundball-inducing sinker. Three appearances into his stint as the replacement for the injured Lance McCullers (forearm) and it's starting to look like more than just beginner's luck for Valdez, who is next scheduled to start Wednesday at home against the Twins.