Valdez (9-4) earned the win Sunday over the Mariners. He allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Valdez kept the Mariners off the board through six innings, but they were able to get to him in the seventh. The All-Star break didn't slow down the southpaw, who has now posted 16 straight quality starts. The eight strikeouts were also his second-highest total of the year. Valdez owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 110:44 K:BB through 121.2 innings in 19 starts. He's projected for a home rematch with the Mariners next weekend.