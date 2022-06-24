Valdez allowed three runs on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Three of the five baserunners Valdez allowed were in the first inning, which saw him yield a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton. The southpaw settled in well after that, but Ryan Pressly blew the save to deny Valdez the win. He'll remain at a 7-3 record with a 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB across 87 innings in 14 starts this year. The 28-year-old has logged 11 straight quality starts and will look to make it a dozen next week in a projected road start versus the Mets.