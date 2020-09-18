Valdez (4-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.

Valdez bounced back from a couple shaky outings to dominate the Rangers. He racked up 21 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes across 100 total pitches, matching his season-best with 11 punch outs. After allowing three home runs across his past two starts, Valdez limited the Rangers to only one extra-base hit and no long balls. For the season, Valdez now has a 3.82 ERA with a 68:15 K:BB across 63.2 frames. He currently lines up to take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at Seattle.