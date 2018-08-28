Astros' Framber Valdez: Receives another start
Valdez will receive a second start Friday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
After impressing in long relief in his MLB debut Aug. 21, Valdez was called upon to fill the fifth spot in the Houston rotation Saturday in Anaheim. He aced his first test as a starter, limiting the Angels to one run on two hits and three walks over five innings to claim his second win in as many outings. Valdez will be rewarded with another start during the upcoming weekend, but will need to continue performing respectably in order to stick in the rotation throughout September. Though Lance McCullers (forearm) is likely ticketed for a relief role once he returns from the 10-day disabled list, there's no shortage of high-quality options the Astros could turn to for spot starts if Valdez can't get the job done.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start