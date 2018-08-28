Valdez will receive a second start Friday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

After impressing in long relief in his MLB debut Aug. 21, Valdez was called upon to fill the fifth spot in the Houston rotation Saturday in Anaheim. He aced his first test as a starter, limiting the Angels to one run on two hits and three walks over five innings to claim his second win in as many outings. Valdez will be rewarded with another start during the upcoming weekend, but will need to continue performing respectably in order to stick in the rotation throughout September. Though Lance McCullers (forearm) is likely ticketed for a relief role once he returns from the 10-day disabled list, there's no shortage of high-quality options the Astros could turn to for spot starts if Valdez can't get the job done.