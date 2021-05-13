Valdez (finger) will throw a bullpen session Friday and head out on a minor-league rehab assignment thereafter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Valdez is making rapid progress in his recovery from a fractured left ring finger, an injury the Astros initially feared would sideline him for the majority of the season. Though he's now nearing the final phase of his rehab program, Valdez will presumably need at least two or three rehab starts to build up to a starter's workload, so his return to the Astros could still be close to a month away. Whenever he makes his return, Valdez will give a significant lift to the Houston rotation, coming off a season in which he compiled a 3.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:16 K:BB in 70.2 innings.