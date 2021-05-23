Valdez (finger) had his rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Sugar Land rained out.
This was to be Valdez's second rehab start, and he was scheduled to throw about 65 pitches. Jake Odorizzi (forearm) had been scheduled to follow Valdez in Sugar Land's rotation -- making his second rehab start Sunday -- but the Skeeters have not announced rotation plans in light of the rainout. Both pitchers will get their starts in whether that be Sunday or as part of a doubleheader Monday.
