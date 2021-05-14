Valdez (finger) will throw three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Valdez's fractured left ring finger was at one point expected to be a season-ending injury, but it looks as though he's on track to miss significantly less than half of the campaign. A three-inning appearance Friday would likely leave him two or three rehab starts away from returning to the active roster, placing his probable return sometime in early June.
