Valdez (elbow) completed a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled to pitch Saturday or Sunday against the Rockies in Mexico City, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander landed on injured list with elbow inflammation April 9, and it appears he'll return after missing little more than the 15-day minimum. Valdez will likely face some workload limitations in his first few starts back given he's only built up to 40 pitches, but it will be a welcome return for a Houston rotation that's now also missing Cristian Javier (neck).