Valdez (9-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Valdez struggled to get through the Mariners lineup, giving up a season-high 10 hits and tying his season high in runs allowed. He struggled mightily with power, giving up five extra-base hits on the day, including a two-run home run to Dylan Moore in the fifth. Since throwing a no-hitter on Aug. 1, Valdez owns a 6.86 ERA, a 12:5 K:BB and a 2.3 HR/9 over 19.2 innings. He's set up for a bounce-back opportunity in his next projected start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Tigers in Detroit.