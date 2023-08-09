Valdez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Coming off a complete-game no-hitter in his last start, Valdez came back to earth in Baltimore, tying his season highs in runs and hits allowed. Outside of the no-no, Valdez has allowed four or more runs in four consecutive starts and has struck out fewer than five batters three times in that stretch. All in all, Valdez owns a 3.30 ERA with a 144:35 K:BB through 142 innings and is tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance against the slumping Angels this weekend.