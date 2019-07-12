Astros' Framber Valdez: Roughed up in short start
Valdez (3-5) took the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks over 0.2 innings Thursday against Texas.
Valdez was hit hard from start, giving up four runs on a groundout and a pair of doubles while retiring just two batters before being pulled from the contest. The 25-year-old southpaw has now struggled over his last three outings, allowing 15 total runs across seven innings of work. His spot in Houston's starting rotation may be in jeopardy soon if he's unable to turn things around quickly.
