Valdez allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings but walked away with a no-decision against the Athletics on Tuesday.

The A's ambushed Valdez for three runs in each of the first two innings. No other team has been able to touch Valdez, who entered the game with a 2.18 ERA, a run of six straight quality starts, and not having allowed more than three runs in a game. Thankfully, Houston's offense showed up and prevented his second loss of the season. The left-hander looks to return to his previous form in his next start, which lines up to be Sunday against the Yankees.