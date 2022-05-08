Valdez allowed two earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Saturday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Valdez allowed multiple hits in each of the first three innings and was consistently working out of trouble. However, he limited the Tigers to only two runs, in large part due to nine groundball outs and a season-best seven strikeouts. Valdez has suppressed scoring very well to begin the campaign, as he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his six starts. He owns a 3.34 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with an underwhelming 26:15 K:BB across 32.1 innings this season.