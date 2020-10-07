Valdez earned the win in Game 2 of the NLDS against the A's on Tuesday after allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

The left-hander surrendered solo homers to Khris Davis and Chad Pinder, but he otherwise held Oakland in check. Valdez has been impressive in two playoff outings, giving up two runs on seven hits with a 9:3 K:BB across 12 innings. Valdez figures to take the mound early in the ALCS if the Astros are able to complete the series win over the A's.