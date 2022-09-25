Valdez did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out six.

Valdez allowed just three hits through the first three innings as the Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but things began to unravel for him in the fourth after giving up back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Rougned Odor later singled to drive in Adley Rutschman and Ramon Urias before Cedric Mullins topped off the inning with a two-run shot. Though the right-hander was charged with only four of the seven runs that came across while he was on the mound, it was still the first time all season that Valdez allowed more than three runs in a start. It also snapped his MLB single-season record of 25 straight quality starts.