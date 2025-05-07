Valdez (2-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-1 victory over the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw delivered his fifth quality start of the season on 101 pitches (59 strikes), with only a solo shot by Eric Haase in the fifth inning marring his line. Valdez generated 33 called or swinging strikes as he snapped a four-decision losing streak, and he'll take a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB through 48 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.