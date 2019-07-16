Valdez (3-6) took the loss working as the primary pitcher against the Angels on Monday, giving up seven earned runs on six hits over four innings, striking out four and walking four in the Astros' 9-6 defeat.

Valdez continues to struggle, as he entered the game behind opener Josh James and was shelled for seven earned runs in his four innings, marking his fourth straight appearance where he's given up at least four earned. Pretty much nothing went right for him in this contest, as the Angels tagged him for six hits while also drawing four free passes and forcing him to throw 85 pitches. The 25-year-old now carries a 5.58 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP and a 45:26 K:BB in 50 big-league innings this season, so he might not be long for Houston's rotation.