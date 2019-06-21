Astros' Framber Valdez: Short outing against Yankees
Valdez (3-3) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.
Valdez ran into trouble through his first innings of work, but allowed two home runs in the span of four batters to begin the fourth frame. He was pulled later that inning after issuing his third free pass of the game, which eventually became his fifth earned run. Valdez had been strong in two previous starts, allowing only three earned runs with 15 strikeouts across 13 innings entering Thursday's outing. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, and will draw a favorable matchup Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
