Astros general manager Dana Brown announced Wednesday that Valdez won't pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez and the Astros agreed to have the southpaw sit out the WBC after he pitched a career-high 201.1 innings in 2022, nearly 65 more than his previous career high of 134.2 set in 2021. The 29-year-old was outstanding in his work with Houston last season, producing a 2.82 ERA, 194:67 K:BB and 1.15 WHIP. With Justin Verlander leaving for the Mets this offseason, Valdez should be in contention for the Astros' Opening Day nod.