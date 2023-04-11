Valdez (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over seven innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

Valdez battled with his command in this one and issued five walks after tallying only one free pass in his first two starts of the 2023 campaign. Despite this, he worked seven innings and received enough run support to bring home the victory. The 29-year-old has now eaten up seven frames in back-to-back starts and owns a 1.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with an 18:6 K:BB across 19 innings so far this season.