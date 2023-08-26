Valdez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five walks but no hits over seven shutout innings versus the Tigers. He struck out six.

Valdez hadn't walked more than two in any start since the beginning of July, but his control abandoned him in this one, as he also hit a batter in addition to the five free passes. His pitch count ballooned to 114 through seven frames because of the wildness, leaving Astros manager Dusty Baker with no choice but to pull Valdez in the middle of a no-hitter. Bryan Abreu lost the no-hitter in the eighth and Ryan Pressly lost the game in the ninth. Valdez, of course, completed a no-hitter earlier this month against the Guardians, but he's been up-and-down since the All-Star break (5.33 ERA), mixing in some clunkers with brilliant efforts like this one.