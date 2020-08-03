Valdez allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6.1 relief innings in Sunday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Valdez was needed early following Josh James' disastrous three-inning start. Houston's No. 5 starter saved a decimated Astros' bullpen with his quality innings and gave the offense space to come back and win it in extras. Valdez has had his share of shaky starts, so this was a change of pace for the left-hander. Valdez had been scheduled to start Tuesday, but Sunday's relief effort pushed his next start to the weekend, Saturday against the Athletics.