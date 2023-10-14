Valdez will start Monday against Texas in Game 2 of the ALCS, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez had a tough time getting through his first appearance of the postseason, surrendering five runs over 4.1 innings against Minnesota in Game 2 of the ALDS. Valdez has been a reliable member of Houston's rotation with a 3.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in the regular season, but momentum will not be on his side against the Rangers after three consecutive shaky outings.