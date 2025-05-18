Valdez will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Valdez was originally slated to start Monday, but the Astros appear set to return to a five-man rotation. He'll still be on regular rest and has worked at least seven innings in three of his last four starts. Ryan Gusto looks to be destined for a relief role as a result of this move.
