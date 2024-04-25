Astros manager Joe Espada said that Valdez (elbow) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Mexico City, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez has been on the IL since April 9 due to inflammation in his left elbow. He built up to 40 pitches in his last bullpen session Wednesday, so his first start back from the injured list will likely be an abbreviated one. In any case, his return will still give Houston's rotation a much-needed boost following the recent move of Cristian Javier (neck) to the IL. Valdez surrendered three earned runs and struck out 10 batters over 12.1 innings across his first two starts before getting injured. Given Valdez's expected workload restriction Sunday in addition to the high altitude in Mexico City likely creating a hitter-friendly environment, fantasy managers may want to hold off on immediately activating the southpaw.