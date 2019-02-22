Astros' Framber Valdez: Starting Sunday
Valdez will start Sunday's game against the Braves, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Valdez is in the mix for the open fifth starter job, the Astros' most significant opening this spring. Fellow youngster Josh James and Brad Peacock will also get a look. He posted a 2.59 ERA in five starts (2.19 overall) in 2018, but there are signs that he was not all that dominant. The right-hander walked 24 batters and 4.69 FIP over 37 innings.
