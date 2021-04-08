Astros general manager James Click said Thursday that Valdez (finger) has resumed playing catch off flat ground, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Just over a month after suffering a fractured left ring finger that was initially expected to require surgery, Valdez is initiating a throwing program. Houston likely won't have a definitive target date for the southpaw's 2021 debut until he reaches the point in his rehab where he's pitching in simulated games or minor-league rehab games, but he'll essentially have to complete his normal spring-training build-up program all over again following his shutdown. If he experiences no discomfort while gradually increasing his throwing distance off flat ground for the next week or two, he could then be cleared to step back on the mound for bullpen sessions.