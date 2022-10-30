Valdez pitched 6.1 innings and earned the win during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine.

Valdez gave the Astros a much-needed performance in Game 2, keeping the red-hot Phillies lineup off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. The 28-year-old had great control with his curveball Saturday, and he recorded five of his nine K's via the breaking ball. Valdez has been outstanding in the playoffs -- he has allowed only three runs in 19 innings during the postseason while amassing 24 strikeouts. The southpaw finished the regular season at 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA, but he looks even better in the playoffs.