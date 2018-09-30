Astros' Framber Valdez: Sticks in bullpen
Valdez won't start the Astros' regular-season finale Sunday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There was some thought that the Astros might turn to Valdez or Josh James as their primary pitcher for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, but Charlie Morton will take the hill as he looks to prove his health in advance of the postseason. Because Morton hasn't pitched since Sept. 23 against the Angels and covered only one inning in that outing before exiting with shoulder discomfort, he'll likely be making an abbreviated start Sunday. That could afford Valdez and/or James the opportunity to both fill an inning or two out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Needed for long relief•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Available as reliever this weekend•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches five scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Walks four over four innings•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Will start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Will remain in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....