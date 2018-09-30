Valdez won't start the Astros' regular-season finale Sunday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There was some thought that the Astros might turn to Valdez or Josh James as their primary pitcher for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, but Charlie Morton will take the hill as he looks to prove his health in advance of the postseason. Because Morton hasn't pitched since Sept. 23 against the Angels and covered only one inning in that outing before exiting with shoulder discomfort, he'll likely be making an abbreviated start Sunday. That could afford Valdez and/or James the opportunity to both fill an inning or two out of the bullpen.

