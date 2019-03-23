Valdez is competing with Reymin Guduan for Houston's final bullpen spot, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez was competing with Brad Peacock for the team's final rotation spot, but Peacock prevailed, leaving Valdez to fight for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reliever. The southpaw owns a fine 3.52 ERA through 15.1 innings this spring, while Guduan owns a 1.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings.

